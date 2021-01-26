Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across most of southern Wisconsin until noon today. Moderate and heavy snow began overnight and has continued into the morning hours. Strong northeasterly winds are accompanying the snow and leading to greatly reduced visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect over the southern part of the state until noon today. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect south of the state line and along Lake Michigan. (wmtv weather)

Some locations are reporting near white-out conditions. Snow will taper off later this morning but significant blowing and drifting is expected through the afternoon. Travel is not recommended through most of southern Wisconsin this morning.

As of 6:00 a.m. bands of moderate and heavy snow continue to work through southern Wisconsin. Snow is beginning to taper off to the northwest. (wmtv weather)

This nasty winter weather is being generated by strong low pressure which will pass by to the southeast of here today. As it pulls away the snow will taper off and come to an end. The strong wind, however, will continue through the afternoon and evening.

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake enhancement will lead to even higher totals along the Lake Michigan shoreline. (wmtv weather)

There will be a wide range in total snow accumulation with this system. Areas well northwest of Madison will see around an inch of accumulation while portions of south-central Wisconsin will see 6 to 8 inches of accumulation. The highest totals are expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline due to moisture enhancement in that area. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day due to the snow and wind.

