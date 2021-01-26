Advertisement

Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin

Significant blowing and drifting, reduced visibility and treacherous travel conditions are expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across most of southern Wisconsin until noon today. Moderate and heavy snow began overnight and has continued into the morning hours. Strong northeasterly winds are accompanying the snow and leading to greatly reduced visibility.

Some locations are reporting near white-out conditions. Snow will taper off later this morning but significant blowing and drifting is expected through the afternoon. Travel is not recommended through most of southern Wisconsin this morning.

This nasty winter weather is being generated by strong low pressure which will pass by to the southeast of here today. As it pulls away the snow will taper off and come to an end. The strong wind, however, will continue through the afternoon and evening.

There will be a wide range in total snow accumulation with this system. Areas well northwest of Madison will see around an inch of accumulation while portions of south-central Wisconsin will see 6 to 8 inches of accumulation. The highest totals are expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline due to moisture enhancement in that area. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day due to the snow and wind.

