Making a Difference: Friends, neighbors rally around ailing Sun Prairie therapy dog

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Service runs in the family for the Beamers of Sun Prairie. Jan and her husband Brian are veterans of the U.S. Navy, and their son serves in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Japan. Even their dog, Max, serves others, as a therapy dog with Go Team Therapy Dogs Madison Chapter.

From kids going through a rough time, to lonely seniors, to first responders after the Sun Prairie explosion, Max (a Rottweiler) has been a gentle friend. Jan said, “With Max, he’s a loving dog. He loves people…he loves to comfort people.”

She said a trainer spotted his “special personality” early on, and that counselors marvel at his ability to pick people out of a crowd who might need some comforting. Jan said, “It’s so neat to watch him work and to see the reactions that people have to him. You would have never thought that your dog could make that big a difference… until it’s your dog and you see they’re making a difference in many peoples’ lives.”

She said Max has made more than one thousand visits to people throughout his therapy dog career. She added, “Just watching him—observing him with people—if we would have the gentleness he has when we deal with people, it would make a big difference.”

For example, in the days after the Sun Prairie explosion, “Max would just go right up. Right up to the police officers, right up to the firefighters and just lean into them.”

As much as people enjoy seeing Max, he also loves seeing people. Since COVID, he hasn’t really been able to do his job. According to Jan, “When COVID hit, he started to mope around because he couldn’t go to see his friends.” He misses his visits to schools, counseling offices, and senior centers.

Then, last year Jan and Brian noticed Max limping, took him to the vet and discovered the bad news that the Rottweiler has bone cancer. He had a leg amputated and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

People are now stepping up to help this dog who’s helped so many people over the years.

