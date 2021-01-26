Advertisement

McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce returning Feb. 1

McDonald's spicy McNuggets dipped in Mighty Hot Sauce will be available for a limited time.
McDonald's spicy McNuggets dipped in Mighty Hot Sauce will be available for a limited time.(source: McDonald's)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The popular spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce are returning to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time on Feb. 1.

The spicy McNuggets, which were the first innovation to the nuggets since they reached McDonald’s restaurants in 1983, have a tempura breading seasoned with cayenne and chili peppers.

Mighty Hot Sauce, which is the first new McNuggets dipping sauce since 2017, includes red and cayenne peppers mixed with garlic and a hint of sweetness.

McDonald’s first introduced spicy McNuggets last August for a limited time. McDonald’s did not say when spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will disappear from menus again, but hinted that more menu innovations will be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units,...
UW Health launches website for seniors looking to get vaccinated

Latest News

President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden to order end of federally run private prisons
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
Biden, in first call with Putin, presses on Navalny, treaty
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.
Widespread internet outages hit northeast US
This combination of photos provided by Axiom Space in January 2021 shows, from left, Larry...
1st private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station