MGE warns of scam callers claiming they will disconnect services
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric is warning customers Tuesday about scam callers claiming they will disconnect people’s services.
According to a news release, multiple customers have told MGE that they received a message from scam callers.
The callers claim that they will disconnect customers’ services if they don’t call and pay their bills immediately.
MGE affirmed that if customers receive a call like this, it is not from MGE.
“This is not how MGE does business,” said a spokesman for the company.
MEG noted that they are also not disconnecting customers at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.