MGE warns of scam callers claiming they will disconnect services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric is warning customers Tuesday about scam callers claiming they will disconnect people’s services.

According to a news release, multiple customers have told MGE that they received a message from scam callers.

The callers claim that they will disconnect customers’ services if they don’t call and pay their bills immediately.

MGE affirmed that if customers receive a call like this, it is not from MGE.

“This is not how MGE does business,” said a spokesman for the company.

MEG noted that they are also not disconnecting customers at this time.

