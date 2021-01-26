Advertisement

MGE warns of scam callers claiming they will disconnect services

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KOLO-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric is warning customers Tuesday about scam callers claiming they will disconnect people’s services.

According to a news release, multiple customers have told MGE that they received a message from scam callers.

The callers claim that they will disconnect customers’ services if they don’t call and pay their bills immediately.

MGE affirmed that if customers receive a call like this, it is not from MGE.

“This is not how MGE does business,” said a spokesman for the company.

MEG noted that they are also not disconnecting customers at this time.

