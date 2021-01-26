Monona Police investigate shots fired at unoccupied vehicle

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Department is investigating Tuesday after witnesses reportedly saw a man shoot at an unoccupied vehicle multiple times.

Monona Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired around 9 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Broadway. According to a news release, multiple callers heard shots fired by the sound of a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Monona PD officers spoke with witnesses, who told police that a man approached an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot and shot at it multiple times. The suspect then reportedly got into a vehicle and drove away.

There were no injuries reported after this incident, Monona PD noted, but there was property damage to the targeted vehicle. Police did not specify if the property damage to the vehicle was bullet holes. They also did not note the description of the suspect or if any shell casings were found at the scene.

Monona Police Department is currently investigating this incident. They asked that anyone who witnessed this incident or has information on it should call their department, Crime Stoppers or text “MONONA” to TIP411.

