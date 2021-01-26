More than 69,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 69,000 Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health Services reports Tuesday.

The state’s top health agency updated their COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, noting that 362,505 doses of the COVID-19 have been administered in Wisconsin, with 69,077 of those doses being second doses. This means 69,077 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series.

According to DHS’ Vaccine Distribution Summary, there have been 846,300 vaccines allocated to Wisconsin, 641,150 vaccines ordered and 167,850 vaccines are in transit. There have been 57,000 vaccines allocated to skilled nursing facilities and 105,000 to assisted living facilities.

Preliminary data by DHS shows that there were 14,098 vaccine doses administered on Monday.

Last week, people ages 65 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk noted in a news conference that this group is over “700,000-strong” and will not get done all at once.

“It will take some time to get to everyone, but we will get there,” Willems Van Dijk said.

DHS also announced the newest group of eligible people, including educators and grocery store workers. These groups will take some time to get to, with the tentative start date being March 1.

The department added 1,301 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, causing the seven-day case average to decline to 1,545. More than 535,000 Wisconsinites have had COVID-19 to date.

There were also 135 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in the past day for the virus. There are 772 patients with COVID-19 currently in Wisconsin hospitals, 175 of which are in the ICU.

DHS also noted that 54 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 since the previous report.

