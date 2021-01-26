Advertisement

Packers’ Rodgers clarifies postgame remarks about his future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” with the Green Bay Packers next season.

But he added during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that his future isn’t necessarily in his control.

Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers’ 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers said after the game that “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”

