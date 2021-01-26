Advertisement

Priest for voter fraud exorcisms leaves Madison diocese

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A priest who livestreamed exorcisms aimed at rooting out what he, former President Donald Trump and some Trump supporters have falsely claimed was widespread voting fraud in the presidential election has left a Roman Catholic diocese in Wisconsin.

The Diocese of Madison says it and the Rev. John Zuhlsdorf reached a mutual decision on his departure.

Zuhlsdorf claimed he had permission from Madison Bishop Donald Hying to conduct the exorcisms. Hying said, however, that he didn’t give Zuhlsdorf permission to conduct exorcisms related to “partisan political activity,” but rather approved an exorcism for “alleviation from the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Zuhlsdorf did not immediately respond to a phone message and email Tuesday seeking comment.

