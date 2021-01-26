Advertisement

Project Money: Checking in with financial coach Brooke

By NBC15 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Time to check in on the progress our Project Money teams are making, as they work with Summit Credit Union financial coaches to reduce their debt and increase their savings.

The most successful team of the four competing will win $10,000.

Summit Credit Union financial coach Brooke Habic joined us, who has been working closely with Team Idah.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

Project Money: Meet Dustin and Scott
Project Money: Making a successful budget and sticking to it
Project Money: Team Idah
Project Money: Team Idah update
Project Money: Dustin and Scott Struckmeyer give update on progress
Project Money: Team Sarah