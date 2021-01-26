Advertisement

Sheriff: Son killed parents and himself in Racine County

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say the three people found fatally shot at a residence in Racine County last week were family members.

Investigators belief 30-year-old Matthew Vinz killed his parents whose bodies were found concealed in the home’s garage. Officials say 65-year-old Terrence Vinz and 62-year-old Debra Meagher had been dead “for a significant amount of time.”

Deputies checking on the welfare of the family last Friday said they heard a single gunshot as they arrived at the home in the Village of Rochester, took a tactical position and set up a perimeter.

They found the couple’s son dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in the home’s basement.

