Sheriff: Son killed parents and himself in Racine County
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say the three people found fatally shot at a residence in Racine County last week were family members.
Investigators belief 30-year-old Matthew Vinz killed his parents whose bodies were found concealed in the home’s garage. Officials say 65-year-old Terrence Vinz and 62-year-old Debra Meagher had been dead “for a significant amount of time.”
Deputies checking on the welfare of the family last Friday said they heard a single gunshot as they arrived at the home in the Village of Rochester, took a tactical position and set up a perimeter.
They found the couple’s son dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in the home’s basement.
