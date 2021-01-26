Silver alert issued for Sparta man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 61-year-old Sparta man.

A Silver Alert was issued for Richard Carroll who was last seen today at 723 Main Street in Cashton (Bank of Cashton). Carroll told the bank tellers he was headed home around 2:00 p.m. and he had to work at 2:30 p.m. He never arrived home and did not make it to work.

He is described as being white, 5′7 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair that is balding on top.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a knit brown hat with a white stripe around it and white and blue tennis shoes. Carroll is also wearing a gold ring on his right ring finger.

Carroll is driving a 2000 Blue Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab, with Wisconsin license plate NK4742.

Anyone with information can contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 608-269-8721.

