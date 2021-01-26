Advertisement

Snow days are becoming a thing of the past

By Tajma Hall
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Traditional snow days could become a thing if the past given the rise or virtual learning.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has given schools across the state guidance on this. Districts are encouraged to utilize virtual learning for reasons including widespread illness, such as a coronavirus outbreak, professional development days, flooding, snow or other inclement weather.

In Janesville, most students are learning in person but virtual learning models are up and ready to go when needed.

Stephanie Pajerski, Principal at Van Buren Elementary called distanced learning a “silver lining to COVID”.

She says much has been learned in recent months. “Pushing and encouraging educators to think outside the box and really looking at how we can reach students anytime anywhere,” said Pajerski.

NBC15 reached out to other school districts about this. Most said they’ve discussed how to handle snow days and many plan to utilize virtual learning in place of them in the future.

