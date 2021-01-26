SNOWFALL TOTALS: More than 8” fell in some cities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Much of southern Wisconsin awoke to heavy snowfall piling up outside their doorstep Tuesday morning and making many commuters’ morning drives much more treacherous.

A late northward shift in the track of the storm system left many cities under even more snow than expected. At least two cities recorded more than eight inches of snow, with Mineral Point setting the day’s high at 8.8 inches. Fitchburg saw approximately 8.5 inches of snow.

While none of the cities officially hit nine inches, the light powder combined with a steady wind left snowdrifts much, much deeper.

Here’s a look at some of the snowfall totals across the region.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

City Snowfall total Baraboo 3.4 Beaver Dam 6.2 Beloit 6.3 Brodhead 4.7 Darlington 5.8 Fitchburg 8.5 Janesville 5.0 Jefferson 4.5 Lake Geneva 3.0 McFarland 7.2 Middleton 6.9 Mineral Point 8.8 Montello 2.0 Mt. Horeb 7.0 NBC15 Studio 6.7 Portage 4.0 Sauk City 6.0 Shorewood Hills 6.5 Stoughton 5.0 Sun Prairie 7.0 Waterloo 6.4 Watertown 5.1 Whitewater 4.5

