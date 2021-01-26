Advertisement

SNOWFALL TOTALS: More than 8” fell in some cities

"Barron" finds finds himself in snow up to his shoulders after more than 8 inches fall in some...
"Barron" finds finds himself in snow up to his shoulders after more than 8 inches fall in some cities in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Much of southern Wisconsin awoke to heavy snowfall piling up outside their doorstep Tuesday morning and making many commuters’ morning drives much more treacherous.

A late northward shift in the track of the storm system left many cities under even more snow than expected. At least two cities recorded more than eight inches of snow, with Mineral Point setting the day’s high at 8.8 inches. Fitchburg saw approximately 8.5 inches of snow.

While none of the cities officially hit nine inches, the light powder combined with a steady wind left snowdrifts much, much deeper.

Here’s a look at some of the snowfall totals across the region.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

CitySnowfall total
Baraboo3.4
Beaver Dam6.2
Beloit6.3
Brodhead4.7
Darlington5.8
Fitchburg8.5
Janesville5.0
Jefferson4.5
Lake Geneva3.0
McFarland7.2
Middleton6.9
Mineral Point8.8
Montello2.0
Mt. Horeb7.0
NBC15 Studio6.7
Portage4.0
Sauk City6.0
Shorewood Hills6.5
Stoughton5.0
Sun Prairie7.0
Waterloo6.4
Watertown5.1
Whitewater4.5

