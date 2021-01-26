Street conditions are dicy as winter storm continues through the morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute require cautious travel as the snow continues to fall.

Madison’s Streets Division says crews worked through Monday night, with over 30 trucks trying to keep the salt routes clear. Drifting is also slowing progress on the roads, as consistent wind is pushing snowdrifts into roads. Local crews are still working to clear the main roads, and residential streets have likely seen very little work. The wind is also decreasing visibility on the road as it continues to move snow.

While it is recommended to avoid driving through the morning if you must drive, expect conditions to double the travel time. Drive Safely recommends extending the follow time behind other vehicles from three to four seconds to eight to 10 seconds.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.