Advertisement

Street conditions are dicy as winter storm continues through the morning

Snow removal crew work around the clock in the Madison area.
Snow
Snow(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute require cautious travel as the snow continues to fall.

Madison’s Streets Division says crews worked through Monday night, with over 30 trucks trying to keep the salt routes clear. Drifting is also slowing progress on the roads, as consistent wind is pushing snowdrifts into roads. Local crews are still working to clear the main roads, and residential streets have likely seen very little work. The wind is also decreasing visibility on the road as it continues to move snow.

While it is recommended to avoid driving through the morning if you must drive, expect conditions to double the travel time. Drive Safely recommends extending the follow time behind other vehicles from three to four seconds to eight to 10 seconds.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line

Latest News

A view of the Beltline near John Nolen Drive in Madison on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, not far...
5 vehicle wreck disrupts traffic on Beltline
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies on January 25, 2021, ahead of predicted snowfall.
Cities declare snow emergencies as snow pummels southern Wisconsin
Possible snow totals for Tuesday, January 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blowing, drifting snow piles up Tuesday morning
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin