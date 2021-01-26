Advertisement

Studies note skyrocketing screen time for children, families

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study in a pediatric journal notes that screen time for children and families is skyrocketing between work, school and entertainment.

Researchers say they are not sure of what the long-term effects will be.

According to UW Health, the good news is that children may be excited to pull away from their screens as the consequences of the pandemic lessen.

“We know that while the pandemic has had a huge affect on this cohort and this generation, we also know that they’re going to be coming out of it together and probably very eager to connect and very eager to kind of catch up on those social skills if you will,” said Dr. Megan Moreno.

Researchers are still encouraging “brain breaks,” which is when people take time away from technology and work. Moreno said these are times that people can try something new, away from their screens.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

crash generic
Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-94 near Deerfield
File image
Snow days are becoming a thing of the past
Mesa County moved into the safer at home level of the variance this past weekend, this means...
BBB offers tips on setting up a home gym on a budget
Dane County logo
Dane Co. Continuous Cover Program applications open for landowners