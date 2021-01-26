Advertisement

Target drops coconut milk tied to monkey labor

(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target is the latest company to drop Chaokoh coconut milk.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says the retailer will no longer sell the product because of its alleged ties to monkey labor.

Chaokoh’s Thai supplier is accused of forcing monkeys to pick coconuts from trees.

In a statement to USA Today, Target said it takes those claims seriously and removed the product in November.

The maker of Chaokoh has denied the allegations. The company previously said it audited its coconut plantations using a third-party and found no use of monkeys for coconut harvesting.

Other stores have already dropped the product, including Costco and Wegmans.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units,...
UW Health launches website for seniors looking to get vaccinated

Latest News

The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes traveler quarantine as virus toll climbs
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden gives remarks on COVID-19 pandemic fight
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
Biden, in first call with Putin, presses on Navalny, treaty
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most guns seized, 220, followed by 176...
Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020
President Biden signs executive orders focusing on race as senators are sworn in as jurors in...
Impeachment jurors sworn in, Biden eyes equity