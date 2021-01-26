Advertisement

Thompson says GOP told him no tuition increase

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says Republican legislative leaders warned him not to include any tuition increases in the system’s budget request or the spending plan would go nowhere.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Thompson spoke Monday at a panel discussion hosted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The panel focused on lagging state support for the system.

Thompson was asked whether it was time to consider ending an eight-year freeze on in-state undergraduate tuition. He said Republicans told him if he asked for a tuition increase the system’s budget wouldn’t go anywhere.

The system wants a nearly $100 million boost in state aid in the 2021-23 state budget but hasn’t asked to lift the tuition freeze.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units,...
UW Health launches website for seniors looking to get vaccinated

Latest News

Sheriff: Son killed parents and himself in Racine County
Priest for voter fraud exorcisms leaves Madison diocese
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
DHS sets list for who’s eligible for the vaccine next
(WMTV)
Worker falls near 30’ at Madison construction site