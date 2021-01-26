Advertisement

UW System mourns the loss of Regent José Delgado

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System Regent José Delgado died Sunday afternoon, President Tommy Thompson and Regent President Andrew S. Petersen announced Monday.

“He was continually looking for ways to stay involved in his community and his state,” the two wrote about Delgado. “We will all miss his charm and grace at our meetings and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Delgado created the American Transmission Company and served as the initial President and CEO for them, Thompson wrote.

Gov. Tony Evers also expressed his condolences when he heard that Delgado had died.

“Kathy and I offer our sincerest condolences to Regent Delgado’s family and as well as his colleagues on the Board of Regents as they mourn his passing,” Gov. Evers said.

The governor noted that he served with Delgado when Evers was on the Board of Regents, saying that he appreciated his “unique perspective” in their conversations.

