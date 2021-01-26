Advertisement

Wisconsin doctors back mask mandate as Legislature eyes repeal

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov....
This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases.(Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Medical Society is opposing a Republican-authored resolution in the Legislature that would overturn the statewide mask mandate put in place by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Senate plans to vote on the resolution Tuesday. The Assembly, also in session on Tuesday, has not said if it will vote on the resolution.

The board of directors for the medical society voted Saturday to support continuation of the mask mandate issued by Evers and oppose the GOP resolution.

The resolution overturning the mask mandate has 28 co-sponsors in the Legislature, all Republicans.

