WMC disappointed manufacturers not included on vaccine Phase 1B

(Ariel Schalit | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One group that was not included on DHS’ announcement in vaccine Phase 1B Tuesday was manufacturing workers, which Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce’s President and CEO called “disheartening.”

“Manufacturers have been essential to Wisconsin’s response to this virus for nearly a year – including modifications to produce critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment,” said WMC President Kurt Bauer. “We are disappointed that Gov. Evers and his Administration have ignored the medical experts at the CDC by excluding manufacturing workers from the next phase of the vaccine rollout.”

According to a news release, WMC sent a letter to DHS, urging them to include manufacturing workers in Phase 1B. They also reportedly sent messages to Gov. Tony Evers office regarding the next round of vaccine eligibility.

WMC noted that manufacturing is one of Wisconsin’s largest industries, employing 470,000 people and making up about 20% of the state’s economy.

