Worker falls near 30’ at Madison construction site

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A construction worker suffered multiple injuries after a long fall early Monday afternoon at a downtown Madison construction site.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., emergency crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the site, at N. Ingersoll Street and E. Mifflin St., where they found the worker lying on the fourth floor.

The individual was conscious and able to talk to paramedics. The man, whose name was not released, explained he was walking along a catwalk when he fell, landing on the concrete below.

Firefighters brought in a ladder truck to help bring him down from the fourth floor before he was taken to the hospital. The man was “rest(ing) comfortably” en route to the hospital and talking to medics the entire time.

OSHA responded to the scene, along with Madison Police, to investigate the fall and have determined it to be an accident, MFD added.

