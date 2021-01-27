Advertisement

Baldwin backs big minimum wage hike

(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin joined nearly three dozen Democratic senators to help introduce legislation that would more than double the federal minimum wage over the next several years.

“The growing gap between those at the top and everybody else has been at historic highs in recent years,” Baldwin said. “The absence of upward mobility for hard working families demands action and it is past time to raise the minimum wage.”

The new bill, spearheaded by former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Patty Murray (D-WA) would push the federal minimum wage from the current rate of $7.25/hr. for most employees to $15/hr. over the next four years, Sen. Baldwin’s office explained. After reaching that level, the minimum wage would be indexed to median wage growth.

“Let’s be clear. The $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage is a starvation wage,” Sanders argued. “No person in America can make it on $8, $10, or $12 an hour. In the United States of America a job must lift workers out of poverty, not keep them in it.”

Baldwin’s office cited a report by the Economic Policy Institute that state’s the legislation, dubbed the Raise the Wage Act, would increase the pay for 32 million Americans, including approximately 1 in 3 of Black workers and a quarter of Latino workers.

The Wisconsin senator explained she signed onto the bill by contending the state’s economy benefits most when more people have more opportunities. She added that “many frontline workers are really struggling to get by during this economic crisis and an honest day’s work should pay more.”

The last time the federal minimum wage increased was 2009, the first year of Barack Obama’s presidency as part of 2007 legislation signed by then-President George W. Bush. While many other states have increased their respective minimum wages, in Wisconsin it remains at the federal level.

The U.S. House of Representatives has also introduced its own legislation that also increases the minimum wage to $15/hr. through annual jumps. According to its schedule the minimum wage over the next several years would be:

  • 2022 - $11,
  • 2023 - $12.50,
  • 2024 - $14
  • 2025 - $15

