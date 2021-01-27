Cold Temperatures Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Arctic High Pressure settles in for the end of the week. Combine that with fresh and deep snow pack and we can expect some of the coldest temperatures of the season. Clear skies tonight will allow overnight lows to fall into the single digits below zero. Fortunately, winds will be light so wind chill won’t be much lower.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper teens with mainly sunny skies and then dipping back to the single digits at night. We will end the week with just a few more clouds and seasonable temperatures into the upper 20s.

Our next weathermaker arrives this weekend and once again it’s a tricky one with the track making all the difference. Right now, clouds are expected to increase Saturday with snow developing later in the day and more so during the night. Periods of snow are likely Sunday before it tapers off Sunday night into Monday.

It’s a little too early for specific totals, but a couple of inches looks likely for much of the area. Temperatures this weekend will be around 30 degrees.

