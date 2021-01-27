Advertisement

DNR board unanimously approves rules raising mining costs

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has overwhelmingly approved new rules that would dramatically raise costs for nonferrous mining in Wisconsin.

The rules require mining applicants to pay more for permits and licenses and supply more detailed plans to the department. The DNR estimates the changes could cost applicants about $502,000 more per project.

The rules also include a list of areas where mining wouldn’t be allowed, including wilderness areas, wild and scenic rivers, national and state parks, wildlife refuges and endangered species habitat.

The board unanimously approved the rules on a voice vote Wednesday in Madison. Nonferrous mining refers to mining for minerals other than iron, such as copper, gold and silver.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman’s gear bag is back home again

Latest News

Baldwin backs big minimum wage hike
Putnam County dispatchers said it happened around the 43 mile marker just before 8 a.m.
Driver found dead in snow-covered car in Columbia Co. marsh
Kraft releases Candy Mac & Cheese in time for Valentine's Day.
Kraft unveils sweetened, pink Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day
Wisconsin man enters plea to killing toddler, stabbing her mother