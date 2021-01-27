DoorDash offering $150,000 in grants to Madison restaurants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The popular food delivery app DoorDash set aside $150,000 to help Madison restaurants weather the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company announced it will offer grants up to $5,000 to smaller stores across the capital city.

Upon hearing her city was included in DoorDash’s $10 million effort to help restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she was “thrilled” about its contribution.

“COVID-19… has taken a serious toll on our small businesses,” she continued. “Restaurants have searched tirelessly for resources to keep their doors open during the pandemic, as they’ve faced a number of hurdles.”

DoorDash plans to accept applications, via its partner Hello Alice, through February 17 and will notify grant recipients by the first of March. The funds will be distributed later that month.

Eligibility will be limited to Madison restaurants that have three or fewer locations, revenues of $3 million or less, and 50 or fewer employees.

“As restaurants in the Madison community look for creative ways to stay open during the winter months, we’re proud to be able to offer continued support as part of our Main Street Strong pledge,” DoorDash Senior Manager Alexi Madon said.

The Main Street Strong Pledge is a five-year, $200 million initiative to support restaurants, employees, and their communities. As part of the program, DoorDash is even offering COVID-19 screenings and telemedicine appointment for Dashers for $4 per visit.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.