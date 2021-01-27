Advertisement

Driver found dead in snow-covered car in Columbia Co. marsh

The driver may have also crashed into a semi, investigators say.
Putnam County dispatchers said it happened around the 43 mile marker just before 8 a.m.
Putnam County dispatchers said it happened around the 43 mile marker just before 8 a.m.(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the death of a driver whose snow-covered vehicle was found in a Columbia Co. marsh.

Investigators also found evidence, including front-end damage, that indicates the driver may have rear-ended a semi before going off the road, the WSP reported on its Facebook page.

The Toyota Corolla was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday along I-39/90/94, near Co. Hwy. CS. It was completely covered in snow, following the severe overnight winter storm, the state patrol stated.

Investigators believe the black Toyota may have been there for hours before it was found.

The driver’s body was found inside the car. The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of the family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Wisconsin State Patrol’s DeForest Post at 608-846-8500.

DEFOREST POST – PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FATAL CRASH Jan. 26, 7:12 a.m. – A trooper located a...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman’s gear bag is back home again

Latest News

Kraft releases Candy Mac & Cheese in time for Valentine's Day.
Kraft unveils sweetened, pink Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day
Wisconsin man enters plea to killing toddler, stabbing her mother
A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
Target announces $500 bonuses for hourly employees
Madison committee completes report on potential body-worn camera regulations for law enforcement
Madison committee completes report on potential body-worn camera regulations for law enforcement