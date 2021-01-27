Driver found dead in snow-covered car in Columbia Co. marsh

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the death of a driver whose snow-covered vehicle was found in a Columbia Co. marsh.

Investigators also found evidence, including front-end damage, that indicates the driver may have rear-ended a semi before going off the road, the WSP reported on its Facebook page.

The Toyota Corolla was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday along I-39/90/94, near Co. Hwy. CS. It was completely covered in snow, following the severe overnight winter storm, the state patrol stated.

Investigators believe the black Toyota may have been there for hours before it was found.

The driver’s body was found inside the car. The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of the family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Wisconsin State Patrol’s DeForest Post at 608-846-8500.

