Federal eviction moratorium extended to end of March

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CDC eviction moratorium that was originally extended until Jan. 31, 2021 is now extended through March 31, 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

However, DATCP says that Wisconsin renters are not automatically entitled to protections under the CDC order.

“We encourage Wisconsin tenants who are struggling to make rent payments to seek this important relief by submitting their request in writing to their landlord,” said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Tenants, lessees or residents seeking to invoke the moratorium must provide a signed copy of the declaration form provided by the CDC to their landlord, DATCP says. Every adult listed on the lease must provide their own separate declaration.

Further, DATCP reminds that the federal eviction moratorium does not exempt tenants from paying rent and following the terms of their lease. Tenants are still required to pay their rent and may still be evicted for reasons other than not paying rent. Landlords may still charge and collect late fees, penalties or interest, DATCP explains.

“The economic fallout from the pandemic has resulted in housing insecurity for many Wisconsinites. I’m glad the eviction moratorium has been extended. Those who need eviction relief should connect with state and local resources in order to utilize the emergency rental assistance available,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The federal legislation extending the CDC order - titled Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19 - also includes $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for states and local governments. DATCP says renters who are eligible may use the funding to pay rent or utility bills.

