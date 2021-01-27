Former Clinton coach accused of physical abuse of a child officially charged

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Clinton coach was officially charged Monday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a student, the Rock County Circuit Court notes.

According to the criminal complaint, Tyler Clark was charged for two alleged counts of physical abuse of a child- intentionally causing bodily harm and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The complaint explains that a Clinton Police Department officer was called around 6 p.m. Dec. 27, 2020 for a possible sex offense.

The officer said they met with a student who went to a sports practice where Clark was coaching. The student told the officer that Clark wasn’t wearing a shirt or shoes, and said his hair was a mess. The student said this was unusual for Clark, according to the complaint.

The complaint continues, saying that Clark approached the student and assaulted them. The student also told police that Clark allegedly smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

A different Clinton Police Department officer was called to follow up on the incident at Clinton High School on Dec. 28, 2020. The officer made contact with the athletic director in order to watch surveillance video, the complaint notes.

The Clinton PD officer watched the video and said that Clark was shirtless, maskless and shoeless. The officer also reported seeing the moment that the student reported.

The complaint continues, saying the officer also saw Clark physically assaulting another student. Clark allegedly punched the student with a closed fist directly in the stomach, then kicked him in the stomach, according to the complaint.

The court notes that the officer responded to the residence of the student who was physically assaulted to interview them. According to the complaint, the student did not give permission for the coach to punch them and said it caused them pain. The student also told the officer that they had a lump on their head for the remainder of the night.

This officer noted in the complaint that they spoke to multiple other members of the team at the practice that said Clark was “acting very weird and acting intoxicated.”

Clark was out on bond Monday night, according to court documents.

