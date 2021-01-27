Frozen road declaration extended to Thursday allowing trucks to carry heavier loads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The frozen road declaration in Wisconsin has been expanded to Thursday, allowing heavier loads for trucks hauling logs or winter maintenance salt and sand, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says all but one of Wisconsin’s regions will be under the frozen road declaration effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The last remaining region – Zone 5 that covers the southeast corner of the state – will make the declaration as conditions warrant.

The frozen road declaration is issued once the ground under the highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18 inches, WisDOT says. This allows the maximum total weight for trucks hauling logs or salt and sand for maintaining roads to increase from 80,000 to 98,000 pounds.

WisDOT says the increased wight limit does not apply to county or local roads unless authorized.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts and frost tubes (liquid-filled devices under the pavement) to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads.

