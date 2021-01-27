Advertisement

Green Co. to host vaccine clinics for those 65 or older

(KGNS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Green County residents who are 65 years old or older can now make an appointment for one of two vaccine clinics, the county’s public health department announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, the clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1 and 3 in the lower level multi-purpose rooms of the Green County Government Services Building.

Green Co. Public Health explained that residents will need to make an appointment on their website to receive the Moderna vaccine at one of the clinics.

They also noted that their vaccine supply and capacity to administer the vaccine is limited. Once appointments fill up, the department will not take any additional appointments until the next clinic.

Those that attend a clinic will need to receive a second dose of the vaccine 28 days after the first dose. Green Co. Health noted that residents will work with staff members to set people up for their second dose while they are in their 15-minute waiting period for their first dose. Those who receive the vaccine will get their second dose on either March 1 or 3.

