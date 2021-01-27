Advertisement

Horicon School District to unveil 100-year old time capsule

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORICON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lot can change in a century, and the Horicon School District will check out what 1921 was like Wednesday when they unearth a time capsule.

According to a news release, the capsule was discovered underneath the cornerstone of the old Van Brune Memorial School building located at 611 Mill Street.

The school district explained that the contents inside the capsule remain relatively a mystery, and it is dated back to June 24, 1921.

It is believed that a 1921 class and faculty list, Civil War memorabilia and former editions of the Horicon Reporter will all be found in the box.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the district noted that they will stream the unveiling at 11 a.m. on the district’s Facebook page for the public to see.

