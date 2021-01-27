Janesville PD investigates death of missing woman

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman that was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Janesville PD was searching for a woman who was reported missing around 12:45 p.m. near Mayfair Drive and Hawthorne Avenue, according to a news release.

Officers and detectives were then called at 3:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Woodman Road for an outside death investigation, where they confirmed that the person who had died was the missing woman.

Janesville PD explained their preliminary investigation indicates no foul play. They also said that the community should not be concerned for their safety.

Police will withhold revealing the name of the woman because they are working with the medical examiner’s office.

Janesville Police are still investigating this death and asked that anyone with information on this incident call their department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

People can also send in a tip by using the P3 app.

