Kraft unveils sweetened, pink Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like mac n’ cheese – apparently.

At least that’s what Kraft thinks. So, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner and as the maker of one of the most recognized brands of the popular comfort food, it wants to be ready.

But, for that special day, you tend to want to get your sweetheart something sweet. That’s why the food giant has come up with its own Candy Mac & Cheese.

The company explains each box of the limited-edition pasta contains a packet of “sweet candy flavor.”

And, it turns the famously orange food a bright pink. Because, who doesn’t love pink cheese?

Kraft only plans to make so many of the special flavor, so people will have to go to CandyKraftMacandCheese.com to order a box, which will arrive in time to celebrate with your Valentine.

Of course, filling your heart-shaped box with the gooey, creamy comfort food will be a trick unto itself.

