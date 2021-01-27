Madison committee completes report on potential body-worn camera regulations for law enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee is handing off its recommendations and report after six months of work.

The committee met Tuesday night for the final time, adding the last touches to a report its members believe lays out comprehensive guidelines to properly implement the technology to most effectively and factually document police incidents. You can find the full report detailing the recommendations on the city of Madison’s legislative center.

The committee researched the technology, working with police to better understand how the camera would impact officers’ day to day and how those recommendations would impact the department’s budget, should they be implemented. The committee also used the voice of the Madison community to help shape the final recommendations.

“People in the community have all different perspectives and have different views on body-worn cameras, so there was no clear preference in the community,” said committee member Keith Findley. “There was a wide range of opinions, but it was very important to hear them so we can fashion rules that best address concerns people have about the cameras.”

Following a year filled with growing tension between local law enforcement and their communities, members of the committee see the technology as a way for the Madison Police Department to adopt more transparency and an opportunity for the Madison community to heal.

“I mean, this community is hurting, so in order to instill trust back into this community, in order to have transparency and accountability, this is one key entity that has been missing for quite a while,” said committee member Charles Myadze.

The report now goes to the common council. That council, along with the mayor and MPD, will decide if the recommendations should become regulations for local police officers.

