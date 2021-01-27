Advertisement

Madison man flooded with orders from Bernie Sanders mitten meme mug

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsinites are still smitten with the mittens.

Last week, Derek Zimmerman and his friends were sharing Bernie Sanders inauguration mitten memes back and forth with each other. Zimmerman’s friends asked him to put the meme on coffee mugs, so Zimmerman made a design.

He then posted it on Facebook, and was quickly flooded with orders.

“I only bought five mugs to make a few and see what happens,” Zimmerman said. “I’m very backed up, I’m finally starting to get them out.”

Zimmerman explained that his biggest problem was just tracking down plain white mugs at stores.

“I was driving around to a bunch and just kind of bought them out,” he explained. “It is a process tracking down these mugs, let me tell you that.”

Zimmerman said he has nearly 100 mugs ordered. He has been selling them on his Etsy shop “Created by Derek.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

Junior Grace Rabl works with her English teacher Nicole Giessel at Portage High School. Rabl is...
Juniors work to prepare for ACT, AP exams during pandemic
Bernie Mug
Madison man flooded with orders after making Bernie Sanders mitten meme mug
Juniors work to prepare for ACT, AP exams during pandemic
Juniors work to prepare for ACT, AP exams during pandemic
Vaccine eligibility: Daycare workers next in line
Vaccine eligibility: Daycare workers next in line