Madison man flooded with orders from Bernie Sanders mitten meme mug

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsinites are still smitten with the mittens.

Last week, Derek Zimmerman and his friends were sharing Bernie Sanders inauguration mitten memes back and forth with each other. Zimmerman’s friends asked him to put the meme on coffee mugs, so Zimmerman made a design.

He then posted it on Facebook, and was quickly flooded with orders.

“I only bought five mugs to make a few and see what happens,” Zimmerman said. “I’m very backed up, I’m finally starting to get them out.”

Zimmerman explained that his biggest problem was just tracking down plain white mugs at stores.

“I was driving around to a bunch and just kind of bought them out,” he explained. “It is a process tracking down these mugs, let me tell you that.”

Zimmerman said he has nearly 100 mugs ordered. He has been selling them on his Etsy shop “Created by Derek.”

