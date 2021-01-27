Miller Park sign taken down, American Family Field sign goes up

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The first piece of new signage at American Family Field went up Wednesday at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers, marking the end of an era for Miller Park.

The new signs are visible along I-94 near the park. The sign is the first piece of what will be an ongoing transformation over the next few months.

The name change came after almost a year after the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Insurance announced a long-term agreement, including the naming rights for Miller Park. That agreement is set to last for 15 years.

The Brewers and American Family Insurance will fund community projects, such as upgrading baseball fields, and work together on marketing and promotional initiatives.

American Family also acquired naming rights to the Brewers spring training complex in Maryvale, Arizona. That complex is named American Family Fields of Phoenix.

The stadium will host a Brewers game under the new name for the first time at the team’s home opener April 1.

Let the renovation begin...Today, we put up our first new sign along I-94. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DJf8qCC7fD — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 27, 2021

