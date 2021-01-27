Milton Schools “disappointed” MercyHealth didn’t vaccinate all district employees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock Co. school district is criticizing a local health care system for running out of COVID-19 vaccines before all its staff members who wanted a shot could get one – despite the fact state guidelines for who should get vaccinated do not currently include teachers.

“We are extremely disappointed that the commitment that was made to vaccinate our entire staff today was not fulfilled,” Milton School District Superintendent Rich Dahman said in a statement.

According to the district, MercyHealth offered to provide the coronavirus vaccine to all its employees and, at least twice, assured district officials it would have enough to go around. The health system scheduled a clinic for Wednesday, January 27, that would be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic wasn’t exclusive to Milton staff members and, by 11:30 a.m., Mercyhealth was running out of doses, the district recounted. The clinic closed to new patients about fifteen minutes later.

While medical privacy rules prevent district officials from knowing how many staff members received their first dose, they claimed some employees were turned away, while others missed out because they planned to go in the afternoon.

In Milton School District’s statement, it relayed a quote from MercyHealth attributing the shortfall to changing guidance from the Dept. of Health Services.

“Due to the continuous high demand and changing DHS guidance for vaccines, Mercyhealth must now postpone vaccines to K-12 school districts at its COVID-19 vaccination site at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center,” the health system was quoted as saying.

Last week, DHS released new guidance for which members of the 1B vaccine group it recommended should get the vaccine next. Among those included were individuals over 65 years old, and particularly those over 75. MercyHealth’s statement indicated, since those recommendations were released, it has shifted its priorities to focus on them.

On Tuesday, DHS announced which groups should come after them. The latest phase was the first time teachers were included in the state’s timeline. However, state health officials do not expect vaccinations to start for this latest group until March 1.

