Advertisement

More than 74,000 Wisconsinites finish COVID-19 vaccine series

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 74,000 Wisconsin residents have finished their vaccine series for COVID-19, the state’s top health agency indicates Wednesday.

According to preliminary state Department of Health Services’ data, there have been 74,629 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated, or have received both doses of the COVID-19 shot, to date.

DHS notes that 389,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in all.

DHS also reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites ever infected with COVID-19 to 536,546. The seven-day rolling average shifted to 1,517.

Ninety-three patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past day due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 746. There are 155 patients in the ICU.

More Wisconsin counties’ COVID-19 case activities decreased within the past two week period, shifting from “very high” to “high” levels. Grant, Crawford and Richland Counties are all now in “very high” levels.

The entire state of Wisconsin is still at “very high” case activity levels, DHS notes.

DHS also reported 34 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman’s gear bag is back home again

Latest News

Janesville PD investigates death of missing woman
Devonere Johnson faces extortion charges after allegedly using threats to get money and services.
Madison man sentenced to 2 years probation for extorting restaurants during protests
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Kenosha man charged with knocking a police officer unconscious during violent protests
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate