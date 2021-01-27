Advertisement

One year later: Medical experts to reconvene for COVID-19 panel

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A panel of medical experts who met one year ago to discuss what they knew about COVID-19 will meet again on Wednesday to share what they know now.

The UW School of Medicine and Public Health organized the panel last year with professionals ranging from a variety of fields, including virology, infection control and vaccine development.

The group reflected on the outbreak of a virus that had just emerged, but had not even been named yet at the time.

Since then, UW noted that COVID-19 has infected nearly 91 million people, caused 2 million deaths and resulted in a widespread economic impact.

The panel will meet again from 4-5:15 p.m. Wednesday in a virtual format, without an audience.

The group of panelists include:

  • Kristen Bernard, DVM, PhD.: A professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine and an expert on viruses transmitted between animals and people.
  • Ajay Sethi, PhD, MHS.: An associate professor of population health and an expert on infectious disease epidemiology.
  • Allen Bateman, PhD, MPH: An assistant director at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.
  • Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD: A professor of medicine, the Medical Director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics.
  • Ryan Westergaard, MD, PhD, MPH: A professor of medicine, whose clinical interests include human immunodeficiency virus and hepatitis C virus.
  • Thomas Friedrich, PhD: A professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine, whose research focuses on the evolution and emergence of AIDS, influenza, Zika and other viruses, and the design and testing of vaccines.
  • Sheri Johnson, PhD. An associate professor of population health sciences.
  • Tom Russell. Director of Communications at UW Health

Associate Dean for Public Health and Community Engagement Jonathan L. Temte (MD, PhD) and Director of Strategic Communications Robyn M. Perrin (PhD) will co-moderate the event.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

Max has comforted children, first responders after the Sun Prairie explosion and seniors.
Making a Difference: Friends, neighbors rally around ailing Sun Prairie therapy dog
Jed Becker harvests an elk from the southern lobe of the Clam Lake Elk Range.
Wisconsin elk hunters end season on a high note
PHMDC to continue to distribute vaccines amid new eligibility phase
Shane and Jennifer Sauer pictured with their Outstanding Young Farmer Awards.
Waterloo couple named winners of Wisconsin Outstanding Young farmer Award