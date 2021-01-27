One year later: Medical experts to reconvene for COVID-19 panel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A panel of medical experts who met one year ago to discuss what they knew about COVID-19 will meet again on Wednesday to share what they know now.

The UW School of Medicine and Public Health organized the panel last year with professionals ranging from a variety of fields, including virology, infection control and vaccine development.

The group reflected on the outbreak of a virus that had just emerged, but had not even been named yet at the time.

Since then, UW noted that COVID-19 has infected nearly 91 million people, caused 2 million deaths and resulted in a widespread economic impact.

The panel will meet again from 4-5:15 p.m. Wednesday in a virtual format, without an audience.

The group of panelists include:

Kristen Bernard, DVM, PhD.: A professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine and an expert on viruses transmitted between animals and people.

Ajay Sethi, PhD, MHS.: An associate professor of population health and an expert on infectious disease epidemiology.

Allen Bateman, PhD, MPH: An assistant director at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.

Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD: A professor of medicine, the Medical Director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics.

Ryan Westergaard, MD, PhD, MPH: A professor of medicine, whose clinical interests include human immunodeficiency virus and hepatitis C virus.

Thomas Friedrich, PhD: A professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine, whose research focuses on the evolution and emergence of AIDS, influenza, Zika and other viruses, and the design and testing of vaccines.

Sheri Johnson, PhD. An associate professor of population health sciences.

Tom Russell. Director of Communications at UW Health

Associate Dean for Public Health and Community Engagement Jonathan L. Temte (MD, PhD) and Director of Strategic Communications Robyn M. Perrin (PhD) will co-moderate the event.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.