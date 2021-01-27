PHMDC to continue to distribute vaccines amid new eligibility phase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The eligibility information for Phase 1B of vaccinations was released Tuesday and Public Health Madison and Dane County noted that they will continue to assist with vaccine distribution.

According to a news release, PHMDC will deliver vaccines to Dane County health systems so that eligible people can get their shot.

Health officials explained that eligible groups will receive more information from their employers or local health system.

PHMDC also said that it may take several weeks for vaccinations to take place, due to the large size of that group. Those who do not have health insurance, but are eligible for the vaccine, can sign up on PHMDC’s website.

The following groups are tentatively scheduled to begin vaccinations starting March 1:

Educators and childcare workers, higher education faculty and staff with direct student contact

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public facing essential workers, such as 911 operators, utility and communications infrastructure workers and public transit workers

Non-frontline healthcare essential personnel and facility staff and residents in congregate living facilities

