Rock Co. activates cold weather warming locations (Full List)

(WKYT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - As overnight temperatures fall into the single digits - or even further - the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office opened multiple warming locations and overnight shelters to offer people a chance to escape the bitter, cold weather.

The Sheriff’s Office noted COVID-19 has led to many public places restricting access or changing their hours. It asks people who plan to visit one of the locations to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

It also reminds everyone that they are responsible for their own belongings and for having food and water.

LocationAddressCityDaysHoursRestrictions
Beloit Public Library605 Eclipse Blvd.BeloitMonday-ThursdayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Beloit Public Library605 Eclipse Blvd.BeloitFridayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Beloit Public Library605 Eclipse Blvd.BeloitSaturdayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Clinton Public Library214 Mill St.ClintonMonday, FridayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Clinton Public Library214 Mill St.ClintonTues., Wed., Thurs.NoDaytimeNo restrictions
Clinton Public Library214 Mill St.ClintonSaturdayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Edgerton Public Library101 Albion St.EdgertonMonday-ThursdayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Edgerton Public Library101 Albion St.EdgertonFridayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Edgerton Public Library101 Albion St.EdgertonSaturdayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Edgerton Public Library101 Albion St.EdgertonSundayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Hedberg Public Library316 Main St.JanesvilleMonday-SaturdayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Uptown Janesville2500 Milton Ave.JanesvilleMonday-SaturdayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Uptown Janesville2500 Milton Ave.JanesvilleSundayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Orfordville Village Hall303 E. Beloit St.OrfordMonday-FridayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Brodhead City Hall1111 W. 2nd Ave.BrodheadMonday-FridayNoDaytimeNo restrictions
Brodhead Police Dept.1004 W. Exchange St.BrodheadMonday-Sunday24 hours - LobbyDaytimeNo restrictions
Gifts Mens Shelter1025 N. Washington St.JanesvilleMonday-SundayAppointment onlyOvernightMen only
Rock Co. Temporary Overnight ShelterCall to Access Shelter
608-757-5025		JanesvilleUpon county activation onlyUpon county activation onlyExtreme Temps OnlyNo restrictions

