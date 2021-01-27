Rock Co. activates cold weather warming locations (Full List)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - As overnight temperatures fall into the single digits - or even further - the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office opened multiple warming locations and overnight shelters to offer people a chance to escape the bitter, cold weather.

The Sheriff’s Office noted COVID-19 has led to many public places restricting access or changing their hours. It asks people who plan to visit one of the locations to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

It also reminds everyone that they are responsible for their own belongings and for having food and water.

Location Address City Days Hours Restrictions Beloit Public Library 605 Eclipse Blvd. Beloit Monday-Thursday No Daytime No restrictions Beloit Public Library 605 Eclipse Blvd. Beloit Friday No Daytime No restrictions Beloit Public Library 605 Eclipse Blvd. Beloit Saturday No Daytime No restrictions Clinton Public Library 214 Mill St. Clinton Monday, Friday No Daytime No restrictions Clinton Public Library 214 Mill St. Clinton Tues., Wed., Thurs. No Daytime No restrictions Clinton Public Library 214 Mill St. Clinton Saturday No Daytime No restrictions Edgerton Public Library 101 Albion St. Edgerton Monday-Thursday No Daytime No restrictions Edgerton Public Library 101 Albion St. Edgerton Friday No Daytime No restrictions Edgerton Public Library 101 Albion St. Edgerton Saturday No Daytime No restrictions Edgerton Public Library 101 Albion St. Edgerton Sunday No Daytime No restrictions Hedberg Public Library 316 Main St. Janesville Monday-Saturday No Daytime No restrictions Uptown Janesville 2500 Milton Ave. Janesville Monday-Saturday No Daytime No restrictions Uptown Janesville 2500 Milton Ave. Janesville Sunday No Daytime No restrictions Orfordville Village Hall 303 E. Beloit St. Orford Monday-Friday No Daytime No restrictions Brodhead City Hall 1111 W. 2nd Ave. Brodhead Monday-Friday No Daytime No restrictions Brodhead Police Dept. 1004 W. Exchange St. Brodhead Monday-Sunday 24 hours - Lobby Daytime No restrictions Gifts Mens Shelter 1025 N. Washington St. Janesville Monday-Sunday Appointment only Overnight Men only Rock Co. Temporary Overnight Shelter Call to Access Shelter

608-757-5025 Janesville Upon county activation only Upon county activation only Extreme Temps Only No restrictions

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.