Rock Co. activates cold weather warming locations (Full List)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - As overnight temperatures fall into the single digits - or even further - the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office opened multiple warming locations and overnight shelters to offer people a chance to escape the bitter, cold weather.
The Sheriff’s Office noted COVID-19 has led to many public places restricting access or changing their hours. It asks people who plan to visit one of the locations to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
It also reminds everyone that they are responsible for their own belongings and for having food and water.
|Location
|Address
|City
|Days
|Hours
|Restrictions
|Beloit Public Library
|605 Eclipse Blvd.
|Beloit
|Monday-Thursday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Beloit Public Library
|605 Eclipse Blvd.
|Beloit
|Friday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Beloit Public Library
|605 Eclipse Blvd.
|Beloit
|Saturday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Clinton Public Library
|214 Mill St.
|Clinton
|Monday, Friday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Clinton Public Library
|214 Mill St.
|Clinton
|Tues., Wed., Thurs.
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Clinton Public Library
|214 Mill St.
|Clinton
|Saturday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Edgerton Public Library
|101 Albion St.
|Edgerton
|Monday-Thursday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Edgerton Public Library
|101 Albion St.
|Edgerton
|Friday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Edgerton Public Library
|101 Albion St.
|Edgerton
|Saturday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Edgerton Public Library
|101 Albion St.
|Edgerton
|Sunday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Hedberg Public Library
|316 Main St.
|Janesville
|Monday-Saturday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Uptown Janesville
|2500 Milton Ave.
|Janesville
|Monday-Saturday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Uptown Janesville
|2500 Milton Ave.
|Janesville
|Sunday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Orfordville Village Hall
|303 E. Beloit St.
|Orford
|Monday-Friday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Brodhead City Hall
|1111 W. 2nd Ave.
|Brodhead
|Monday-Friday
|No
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Brodhead Police Dept.
|1004 W. Exchange St.
|Brodhead
|Monday-Sunday
|24 hours - Lobby
|Daytime
|No restrictions
|Gifts Mens Shelter
|1025 N. Washington St.
|Janesville
|Monday-Sunday
|Appointment only
|Overnight
|Men only
|Rock Co. Temporary Overnight Shelter
|Call to Access Shelter
608-757-5025
|Janesville
|Upon county activation only
|Upon county activation only
|Extreme Temps Only
|No restrictions
