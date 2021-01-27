Snow day disappointment follows canceled classes

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Kids usually look forward to snow days, but that’s not the case when you haven’t been to school for months.

Many Monona Grove students started transitioning back to in person classes this week, but some students will need to wait a little longer than others after all the snow cancelled school.

“I dreamed about wanting to go to school,” six-year-old Amelia Hollen said.

Her dream did not become reality. Amelia planned to have her first in-person day of classes at Taylor Prairie Elementary on Tuesday, but mother nature had different plans.

“And I woke up to my phone ringing and I said ‘it’s 5:30 a.m. and my phone’s ringing, this isn’t good!” Amelia’s mother Michelle Hollen said.

Hollen says she knew there’d be disappointment after getting the message from the school district, informing parents all classes were canceled.

“We get to this day and here we are, we had the backpack packed, we did the drive by last night to show her what it was going to look like,” Hollen said. “Then bad news came that we don’t get to go to Taylor Prairie today in person.”

Amelia was a little shy to talk to NBC15 News about how disappointed she was, but Hollen said her daughter was upset.

“She was very bummed,” Hollen said.

Hollen was also looking forward to getting back to a normal workday.

“I was trying to be happy and find the good that ‘yay it’s a snow day’ but I texted my friends and colleagues saying, ‘are you kidding me? This is just another day at home.’”

Even though most kids dream for a snow day, Hollen said she and Amelia will make the most of it.

“I’m excited for her to see her friends and teachers and do the exciting first day of kindergarten,” Hollen said. “I’m really looking forward to sharing that special first day with her.”

Since her age group is now on a hybrid model of in person and virtual, Amelia will head back to school in person on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.