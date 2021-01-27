SSM Health to open new COVID-19 vaccination site in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -SSM Health announced a new COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening at Dean Medical Group—Janesville East beginning this Thursday, Jan. 28.

Individuals ages 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The new site is an effort to expand vaccine access to eligible patients identified by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“The team at St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville has been working diligently to vaccinate front line staff, unaffiliated health care workers, fire, police and EMS over the past several weeks,” SSM Health Wisconsin Southern Region Administrator Dawna Menke said. “The Medical Group received this approval from the state last Friday, and we’re ready to now begin vaccinating our patients on-site in Janesville.”

Due to the large number of eligible patients, SSM Health says they will be vaccinating in phases. All vaccinations will be by appointment only.

SSM Health is currently reaching out to eligible patients via MyChart and mail, according to a release. Patients who do not have MyChart can sign up here.

“We are honored and excited that this new vaccination site will allow us to reach even more community members who wish to receive the vaccine,” Menke said.

SSM Health says they expect the vaccine to be available or the general public sometime this spring or summer. The latest on SSM Health’s vaccine rollout in Wisconsin can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.