Sunshine Returns but Colder Temperatures Settle In

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure is building in from the north west. This ridge will bring chilly temperatures to the north-central part of the country over the next several days. Highs today and Thursday will be near the 20 degree mark with lows this morning in the single digits today and dipping below zero tonight.

This ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather around here into the upcoming weekend, but by Saturday night, a transition to low pressure will take place. As the low moves through, we will see our chances of snow on the increase. The best chance at this point looks to be Saturday night. Preliminary estimates indicate 1 to 3 inches of snow. Stay tuned to NBC15 and NBC15.com for updates as we get closer to the onset of snow.

Any additional snowfall with add to already impressive snow depths across the southern part of the state. Parts of Rock and Green counties have 18 to 24 inches of snow on the ground. A large portion of the southern part of the state is reporting 12 to 18 inches of snow depth. This is considerably more snow on the ground than what is being reported in central and northern Wisconsin.

One to two feet of snow is currently on the ground over much of southern Wisconsin. This is considerably more snow that what is being seen to the north. (wmtv weather)

