Advertisement

Sunshine Returns but Colder Temperatures Settle In

More snow is on the way for the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure is building in from the north west. This ridge will bring chilly temperatures to the north-central part of the country over the next several days. Highs today and Thursday will be near the 20 degree mark with lows this morning in the single digits today and dipping below zero tonight.

This ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather around here into the upcoming weekend, but by Saturday night, a transition to low pressure will take place. As the low moves through, we will see our chances of snow on the increase. The best chance at this point looks to be Saturday night. Preliminary estimates indicate 1 to 3 inches of snow. Stay tuned to NBC15 and NBC15.com for updates as we get closer to the onset of snow.

Any additional snowfall with add to already impressive snow depths across the southern part of the state. Parts of Rock and Green counties have 18 to 24 inches of snow on the ground. A large portion of the southern part of the state is reporting 12 to 18 inches of snow depth. This is considerably more snow on the ground than what is being reported in central and northern Wisconsin.

One to two feet of snow is currently on the ground over much of southern Wisconsin. This is...
One to two feet of snow is currently on the ground over much of southern Wisconsin. This is considerably more snow that what is being seen to the north.(wmtv weather)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman’s gear bag is back home again

Latest News

Skies will be partly cloudy -- allowing temperatures in some spots to cool into the single...
Cleaning up from Tuesday Snow; Quiet Week Ahead
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Some places in south-central Wisconsin picked up nearly 9" of snow from the overnight storm...
2-5” of Snow Tonight from Madison to the State Line; Sharp Cutoff North
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line