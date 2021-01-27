Advertisement

Target announces $500 bonuses for hourly employees

A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Target announced this week $500 bonuses to all hourly employees.

In addition, all Store Directors, Executive Team Leaders and salaried Distribution Center leaders will receive a bonus ranging from $1,000-$2,000. The company says that’s a $200 million investment.

Target also announced it’s extending COVID-19 benefits into 2021, such as paid leave for team members who test positive for the virus.

The Star Tribune reports the bonuses will be paid in early February.

