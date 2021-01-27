Advertisement

UW Madison delays Badger Badge use for building access restrictions

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison has delayed the enforcement of students’ Badger Badge to show a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter buildings by one week, according to an email Wednesday sent out to all students.

The university pushed the building access restrictions back from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8. There will be Badger Wellness Ambassadors at building entrances that will ask if they can see peoples’ Badger Badges, but this is a “soft-launch” period.

UW also noted that they are working to add more staff to the laboratory that processes the saliva tests. Their hope is to have test results come back within 24 hours.

Students will need to meet specific requirements in order to have their badge remain green, allowing them to enter buildings:

  • A negative COVID-19 test on file within the previous four days
  • Not have a positive test in the past 10 days
  • Not be required to quarantine
  • No self-reported symptoms of COVID-19

UW Madison also switched their testing methods to a drop-in system this week. The university said they believe this move will help reduce wait times.

