Advertisement

Walmart to build more robot-filled warehouses at stores

Walmart said it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch...
Walmart said it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is enlisting the help of robots to keep up with a surge in online orders.

The company said Wednesday that it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.

Walmart declined to say how many of the warehouses it will build, but construction has started at stores in Lewisville, Texas; Plano, Texas; American Fork, Utah; and Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart’s corporate offices are based. A test site was opened more than a year ago at a store in Salem, New Hampshire.

Walmart hopes the warehouses will speed up curbside pickups, where orders are brought outside to shoppers’ cars. The option, along with deliveries, became increasingly popular as virus-weary shoppers avoid going inside stores. At the start of the pandemic last year, Walmart said delivery and pickup sales grew 300%.

The company said the robots won’t roam store aisles. Instead, they’ll stay inside warehouses built in separate areas, either within a store or next to it. Windows will be placed at some locations so shoppers can watch the robots work.

The wheeled robots carry crates of apple juice, cereal and other small goods to Walmart workers, who then bag them for shoppers. Rival Amazon uses similar technology in its warehouses, with robots bringing books, vitamins and other small items to workers to box and ship.

Walmart said the robots save time since employees don’t have to walk store aisles to find items. Workers will, however, have to go into the store to pick out fresh groceries, such as meat, fish and vegetables. They’ll also have to grab TVs, vacuum cleaners and other large items that are too large for the robots to carry.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani on Twitter: @ josephpisani

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman’s gear bag is back home again

Latest News

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Kraft releases Candy Mac & Cheese in time for Valentine's Day.
Kraft unveils sweetened, pink Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Wisconsin man enters plea to killing toddler, stabbing her mother