Waterloo couple named winners of Wisconsin Outstanding Young farmer Award

Their farm has been selected to host the Watertown Agribusiness Club dairy breakfast in June
Shane and Jennifer Sauer pictured with their Outstanding Young Farmer Awards.
(WI OYF Committee)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waterloo couple has won the 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award.

Shane and Jennifer Sauer were recognized at the 67th Annual Awards Weekend held Jan. 22 and 23 at Best Western Premier Resort and Hotel in Neenah, WI.

The couple runs Sauer Dairy LLC, where they care for 150 cattle and operate 650 acres. According to a release, they grow corn, soybeans, alfalfa and wheat.

Shane is said to be a third generation farmer, farming since he was just 15 years old. He focuses on cows and the production of high quality milk. When the pandemic took a hit at the dairy market, Shane and Jennifer bought 5,000 bags of cheese curds from their dairy cooperative and sold them in the area.

Their work has led the farm to be selected as host of the Watertown Agribusiness Club dairy breakfast in June.

