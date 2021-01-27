Wisconsin childcare workers among next group to be vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Childcare workers are next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

Educators, grocery store employees and prisoners are also among the next group.

“We were waiting to see if there would be vaccines. We were waiting to see if they would be approved,” Corrine Hinderson, Corrine’s Little Explores owner said.

Hinderson said she’s stuck in a waiting game

“We were waiting to see when it would roll out, and were waiting to see where we would be,” she said.

Hinderson runs her own daycare. Her occupation landed her a spot in the next group to get the covid vaccine.

“I was very happy that we are included in the line with the educators and childcare so that was good. I was a little disappointed it was March 1,” she said.

She said the childcare community advocated to be vaccinated early to ensure a safe environment for the kids.

“We’ve learned to stand up for ourselves and we’ve learned to stand up for our industry and you know really push for what we need,” she said.

On Tuesday in a press conference, state health officials briefed the public on the next group in line to get the vaccine. The projected vaccination date is March 1.

“it will take some time to get to everyone, but we will get there,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services deputy secretary said.

Along with people 65 and older, health care workers, police and fire personnel are eligible to get the shot.

“We need to move as quickly and as equitably as possible to vaccinate Wisconsinites. That is what we at DHS and all of our public health and healthcare partners are doing. We know this is urgent,” Van Dijk said.

State health officials said the amount of dosages Wisconsin receives is in the hands of the federal government.

“It is our fervent hope that we will see an increase because as we said before, we need an increase of vaccine from the federal government to meet the needs of our state quickly,” she said.

