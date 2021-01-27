Advertisement

Wisconsin man enters plea to killing toddler, stabbing her mother

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and killing her 3-year-old daughter has pleaded no contest to charges in Outagamie County.

In an agreement with prosecutors, 26-year-old Demetrius Williams entered the plea Tuesday to fatally stabbing Zyana Corbin last February in Appleton and attempting to kill her mother, Tiana Corbin, who was pregnant with his child.

The unborn baby was not harmed. But, Tiana Corbin, suffered stab wounds to her chest, abdomen, face and neck. Charges of attempted homicide of an unborn child and attempted escape were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Williams made a failed attempt to escape from the Outagamie County Jail with another inmate last June.

